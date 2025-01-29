Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Hello...
This guy was saying hello very loudly today while we sat at the pool. I think maybe eyeing my trail mix! He gave up eventually.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
29th January 2025 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
