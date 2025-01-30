Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Gata
This lovely lady joined us at our table for dinner at Guido's. Aren't her eyes lovely?
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Those eyes are awesome and she is beautiful
January 31st, 2025
