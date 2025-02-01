Previous
Bird Lady by gailmoore
32 / 365

Bird Lady

This is the Bird Lady of Cozumel. Hundreds of pigeons surround her and she sits like a statue all day long. The temp today was 30°C!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact