36 / 365
Pickleball
We played pickleball today. Temperature was over 30°C plus the humidity! Very different than playing in an air controlled rec centre at home! But it was fun, good exercise and we met some lovely people.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
