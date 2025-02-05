Previous
Pickleball by gailmoore
36 / 365

Pickleball

We played pickleball today. Temperature was over 30°C plus the humidity! Very different than playing in an air controlled rec centre at home! But it was fun, good exercise and we met some lovely people.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact