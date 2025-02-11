Previous
Cozumel Clock Tower by gailmoore
42 / 365

Cozumel Clock Tower

The clock tower is located in Parque Benito Juarez, the main downtown square and is a Cozumel landmark for locals and tourists. It is surrounded by markets, great restaurants and the ocean promenade.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

