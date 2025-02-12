Previous
Fishing for breakfast by gailmoore
Fishing for breakfast

This pelican was busy fishing for his breakfast as we passed along the Melgar this morning.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
