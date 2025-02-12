Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Fishing for breakfast
This pelican was busy fishing for his breakfast as we passed along the Melgar this morning.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
12th February 2025 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
