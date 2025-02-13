Previous
So tiny.... by gailmoore
44 / 365

So tiny....

Look who I met today...such a wee little thing. 3 weeks old and lost its mamma. A woman down here takes in cats in need. I wish I could take it home....but no go. Hopefully he/she ends up in a good home. 😻
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact