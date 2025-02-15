Sign up
46 / 365
Tut tut..
We took one of the little tut tut mototaxis home today after playing pickleball. So cute and inexpensive! And so much better than walking in the heat after playing for 2 hours! Why haven't we done this before?
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
