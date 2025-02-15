Previous
Tut tut.. by gailmoore
46 / 365

Tut tut..

We took one of the little tut tut mototaxis home today after playing pickleball. So cute and inexpensive! And so much better than walking in the heat after playing for 2 hours! Why haven't we done this before?
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Canada Gem

