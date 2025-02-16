Previous
Caricatures by gailmoore
Caricatures

I took a caricature workshop today here in Cozumel with an artist named Peter Sharp. Not my usual fortay at all...but fun and something new. Always willing to expand my horizons!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

