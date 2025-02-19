Previous
Statue dedicated to the Carnivalers

This statue stands on the Malgar in Cozumel, symbolizing the Carnivalers. The island is prepping towards the big 4 days - March 1st-4th
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

