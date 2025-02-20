Previous
When a Door Opens... by gailmoore
51 / 365

When a Door Opens...

There are some really wonderful, unique old doors in Cozumel. This one in the restaurant, La Candela, where we ate lunch I couldn't resist.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Fantastic find.
February 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome door
February 21st, 2025  
