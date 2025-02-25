Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Sparkle
The sparkle on the water and the many different colours of blue are so beautiful. I could easily sail away on this lovely catamaran!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Marj
ace
Stunning !
February 26th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So inviting!
February 26th, 2025
