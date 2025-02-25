Previous
Sparkle by gailmoore
56 / 365

Sparkle

The sparkle on the water and the many different colours of blue are so beautiful. I could easily sail away on this lovely catamaran!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
Photo Details

Marj ace
Stunning !
February 26th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So inviting!
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
