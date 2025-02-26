Previous
Sunset silhouette by gailmoore
Sunset silhouette

I captured this couple enjoying the beautiful sunset this evening, cruise ship sailing out of the harbour in the distance. Romantic and dreamy.
Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Photo Details

