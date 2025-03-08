Previous
Adios Cozumel by gailmoore
67 / 365

Adios Cozumel

Sunset on Cozumel - our last day. Six weeks have gone by too quickly. It's been wonderful. Now on to Mexican Vacation, Part 2!
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired
Photo Details

