Hola Puerto Vallarta! by gailmoore
Hola Puerto Vallarta!

A very long travel day but I am now in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on the Pacific Ocean coast! It was dark when I arrived but snapped this pic of my hotel lobby. So colourful!
Lots of exploring to come!
@gailmoore
