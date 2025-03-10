Sign up
69 / 365
Puerto Vallarta
Lots of steps today. I walked along the Malacon. There's so much to see!
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome
March 11th, 2025
