Rollin' Down the River by gailmoore
76 / 365

Rollin' Down the River

Today we took a boat trip through the mango groves in San Blas. It was stunning...the birds, crocodiles and turtles we saw were exciting and the scenery as seen here was gorgeous! Look at those reflections!
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

