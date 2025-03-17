Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Rollin' Down the River
Today we took a boat trip through the mango groves in San Blas. It was stunning...the birds, crocodiles and turtles we saw were exciting and the scenery as seen here was gorgeous! Look at those reflections!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
17th March 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
