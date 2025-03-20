Sign up
79 / 365
Final beach day
I am so going to miss this! Sunshine, warmth, ocean surf crashing to the shore. We swam in the huge waves today, walked along the beach saying our goodbyes to Casa Buena and the San Blas area. It has been an amazing time!
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
