Home Sweet Home

And so I woke up to this this morning! Not so happy being back into the cold and snow! Doesn't Mother Nature know it's spring???
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovr
March 25th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Oh wow what a difference for you. Makes for a wonderful image but it does look cold!
March 25th, 2025  
