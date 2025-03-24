Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
Home Sweet Home
And so I woke up to this this morning! Not so happy being back into the cold and snow! Doesn't Mother Nature know it's spring???
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
2
1
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
83
photos
12
followers
16
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
24th March 2025 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovr
March 25th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Oh wow what a difference for you. Makes for a wonderful image but it does look cold!
March 25th, 2025
365 Project
close