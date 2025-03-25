Previous
Peace.... ✌️ by gailmoore
84 / 365

Peace.... ✌️

Glad to be home with these two!
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- sweet!
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact