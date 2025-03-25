Sign up
84 / 365
Peace.... ✌️
Glad to be home with these two!
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Ann H. LeFevre
Awww- sweet!
March 26th, 2025
