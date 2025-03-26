Previous
She's trying! by gailmoore
She's trying!

Mother Nature is trying hard to understand it is spring. It was sunny today and the snow is melting but it still was very cold and windy. She can be stubborn!
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

@gailmoore
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice lines
March 27th, 2025  
