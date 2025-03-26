Sign up
85 / 365
She's trying!
Mother Nature is trying hard to understand it is spring. It was sunny today and the snow is melting but it still was very cold and windy. She can be stubborn!
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
85
photos
12
followers
16
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice lines
March 27th, 2025
