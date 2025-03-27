Previous
Light by gailmoore
Light

I loved the light this evening hitting this copse of trees. Only lasted a few seconds...gorgeous.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes very gorgeous
March 28th, 2025  
