Let there be light... by gailmoore
88 / 365

Let there be light...

In the middle of a power outage caused by freezing rain on the trees and wires. Sitting in candlelight. Thank goodness for e-readers and gas fireplaces.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
