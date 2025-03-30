Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
89 / 365
24 hours
24 hours without power. We really don't appreciate some things enough...don't realize how much we depend on some services! It's like winter camping!
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
89
photos
13
followers
16
following
24% complete
View this month »
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
30th March 2025 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
mysterious
March 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Take care of yourself. Its so hard without power
March 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close