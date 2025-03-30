Previous
24 hours without power. We really don't appreciate some things enough...don't realize how much we depend on some services! It's like winter camping!
Peter Dulis ace
mysterious
March 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Take care of yourself. Its so hard without power
March 31st, 2025  
