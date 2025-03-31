Previous
Ice storm 2025
Ice storm 2025

Well, our power has been restored but so many are still without and some estimates are end of week before all is back to normal for everyone. Mother Nature can be very brutal and very beautiful simultaneously sometimes.
31st March 2025

Christine Sztukowski
Such a fantasyland
April 1st, 2025  
