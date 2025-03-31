Sign up
Ice storm 2025
Well, our power has been restored but so many are still without and some estimates are end of week before all is back to normal for everyone. Mother Nature can be very brutal and very beautiful simultaneously sometimes.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a fantasyland
April 1st, 2025
