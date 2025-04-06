Previous
3 Birthdays and a Send Off! by gailmoore
96 / 365

3 Birthdays and a Send Off!

We celebrated 3 grandchildren birthdays today and a send off for my oldest grandson who is off to Northern Ontario next weekend to be a forest fire ranger for the summer. Love to celebrate them all! ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact