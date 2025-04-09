Previous
Little signs of spring by gailmoore
98 / 365

Little signs of spring

These cute little yellow flowers were so cheery. Ever so tiny but popping up everywhere amidst the rubble of the winter melt.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
27% complete

Photo Details

Jo ace
So special to see signs of spring
April 12th, 2025  
