98 / 365
Little signs of spring
These cute little yellow flowers were so cheery. Ever so tiny but popping up everywhere amidst the rubble of the winter melt.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
99
photos
14
followers
16
following
27% complete
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
2
1
365
SM-G973W
12th April 2025 1:12pm
Jo
ace
So special to see signs of spring
April 12th, 2025
