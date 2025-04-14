Previous
Stitching on...and on... by gailmoore
101 / 365

Stitching on...and on...

Another cat completed on my current cross stitch project. Slowly but surely getting there!
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact