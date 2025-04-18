Previous
Picture This by gailmoore
107 / 365

Picture This

My photo chosen as the inspiration for the SSAC "Picture This" Members Exhibition. All participating artists painted their own interpretation on my photo "Sunset on Bear Lake". So many different and creative renditions!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
