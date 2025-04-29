Previous
Sunny! by gailmoore
119 / 365

Sunny!

These sunny blossoms at the Angus Library brightened the day today!
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

