Previous
The Opening by gailmoore
122 / 365

The Opening

The Opening was today for the OMAH Internationl Women's Day Art Show in Orillia. The theme is "Home" and the show is there until the end of July. Lovely display of art of all mediums from creative women!
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact