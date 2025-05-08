Previous
Rotunda Opening by gailmoore
123 / 365

Rotunda Opening

Barrie Art Club's show in the Rotunda at Barrie City Hall opened today. Hangs for the month. Nice to mingle with fellow members this evening!
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact