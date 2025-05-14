Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
Fore!
First time back out on the golf course today! Felt so good and my game was pretty good too for the first time out! 😁🌞🏌️♀️
14th May 2025
14th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
130
photos
15
followers
16
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
14th May 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
look out :)
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close