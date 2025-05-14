Previous
Fore! by gailmoore
130 / 365

Fore!

First time back out on the golf course today! Felt so good and my game was pretty good too for the first time out! 😁🌞🏌️‍♀️
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
look out :)
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact