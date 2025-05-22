Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
141 / 365
Rainy days...
A rainy day in the big city. Downtown lunch with an old friend.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
141
photos
15
followers
16
following
38% complete
View this month »
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973W
Taken
22nd May 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice to catch up
May 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close