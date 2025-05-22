Previous
Rainy days...
Rainy days...

A rainy day in the big city. Downtown lunch with an old friend.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice to catch up
May 22nd, 2025  
