Previous
Grump.... by gailmoore
142 / 365

Grump....

Loved this guy....a little cement sculpture in an art exhibit at the Aurora Cultural Centre!
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
LOL - we all feel like that sometimes
May 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact