White Water Walk by gailmoore
150 / 365

White Water Walk

Taken from the White Water Walk along the Niagara Gorge. The power and speed of the water is amazing!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Nice!
May 31st, 2025  
