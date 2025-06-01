Sign up
Previous
152 / 365
Retro floral!
This was at the Watering Can Flower Market in Vineland, Niagara. Beautiful florals, homemade preserves and baking and decor items. So cool!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
152
photos
16
followers
16
following
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
2
1
365
SM-G973W
30th May 2025 11:38am
Aimee Ann
Lovely display
June 1st, 2025
