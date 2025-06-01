Previous
Retro floral! by gailmoore
152 / 365

Retro floral!

This was at the Watering Can Flower Market in Vineland, Niagara. Beautiful florals, homemade preserves and baking and decor items. So cool!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
41% complete

Photo Details

Aimee Ann
Lovely display
June 1st, 2025  
