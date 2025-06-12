Sign up
Baby birds
Baby birds everywhere it seems! A nest of little ones up in the corner of this window. So fun to watch mama bird coming and going feeding those little mouths!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
