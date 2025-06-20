Previous
Fore! by gailmoore
168 / 365

Fore!

Never thought I'd see this happen! In a charity golf tournament today with 2 of my girls and a son-in-law who are not golfers. We had great fun, and didn't come in last!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact