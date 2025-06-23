Previous
Next
Marty by gailmoore
174 / 365

Marty

My grandpuppy, Marty. He's so sweet and cuddly. 🐶
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
❤️🐾
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact