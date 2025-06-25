Previous
Graduation by gailmoore
173 / 365

Graduation

My grandson, Caleb, graduated grade 8. A very proud Nana moment!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact