176 / 365
Turtle
This big guy was swimming under the dock today. He was hiding....I waited forever but he never did come out the other side. He was huge!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
