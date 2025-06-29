Previous
Turtle by gailmoore
Turtle

This big guy was swimming under the dock today. He was hiding....I waited forever but he never did come out the other side. He was huge!
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
