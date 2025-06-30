Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Lily pads
Had a lovely kayak through some lily pads. Only this one lone open flower.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
3
1
365
Galaxy S25
29th June 2025 2:14pm
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 1st, 2025
