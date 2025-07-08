Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
Barrie
Spent most of my day in Barrie today, part of it downtown on the waterfront.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
189
photos
16
followers
16
following
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Views
3
1
365
SM-G973W
20th July 2024 8:14pm
Dorothy
ace
Used to have a cousin that lived in Barrie. Been awhile since I was there.
July 9th, 2025
