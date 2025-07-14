Previous
As the wind blows.... by gailmoore
195 / 365

As the wind blows....

Turbines in the countryside...so picturesque
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I know a lot of people hate them but I think they look so cool! Unfortunately they are a problem when the blades wear out.
July 18th, 2025  
