195 / 365
As the wind blows....
Turbines in the countryside...so picturesque
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
198
photos
17
followers
17
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25
Taken
17th July 2025 6:44pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I know a lot of people hate them but I think they look so cool! Unfortunately they are a problem when the blades wear out.
July 18th, 2025
