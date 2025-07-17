Previous
Awaiting the show to start! by gailmoore
Awaiting the show to start!

"Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" in Stratford today. So, so funny! I haven't laughed so hard in a long time!
17th July 2025

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada.
