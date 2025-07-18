Previous
Beach fun! by gailmoore
Beach fun!

Caught this little girl flying her kite while I was sitting on the beach reading today. Perfect day for a kite!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
