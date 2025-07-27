Sign up
208 / 365
So pretty
Queen Anne's Lace along the river bank. So delicate and pretty.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Canada Gem
@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
209
photos
17
followers
17
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
0
365
Galaxy S25
28th July 2025 10:19am
