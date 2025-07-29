Previous
More Riverwalk Foliage by gailmoore
210 / 365

More Riverwalk Foliage

Not certain what this is but the colour and feathery texture appealed to me!
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
Dorothy ace
I think it’s Joe Pye weed. Nice specimen.
July 31st, 2025  
