Previous
Riverwalk, Minden by gailmoore
211 / 365

Riverwalk, Minden

Last walk for this visit today at Riverwalk in Minden. A lovely visit with my good friend Susan.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Canada Gem

@gailmoore
I'm Gail and I'm from Ontario, Canada. I live in a small town just north of Toronto. I'm retired and now find I...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact